Bitbond, a Berlin-based financial technology company with a focus on asset tokenization and digital assets, earlier this year released Token Tool, which enables web3-powered asset tokenization.

Now, Token Tool just added a new crowdsale feature.

The feature makes conducting a token sale and raising funds via token offerings accessible without the need to write smart contracts. Issuers can create and run token sales and define multiple parameters, including setting token prices and sale duration.

Also, token sale issuers can lock their founder tokens via a locker feature, which enables team tokens to stay locked until a predefined date. This can be valuable to better improve the project owner’s credibility to third parties via immutable smart contracts.

Token Tool covers several options to configure utility and security tokens in a precise way…

These options include features such as whitelisting investors and easily adding asset documentation. This allows issuers to maintain compliance when required, allowing organizations who are subject to regulatory requirements in leveraging the advantages of tokenization.

Further, Token Tool supports custody solutions including Metamask, Fireblocks, Qredo, and Gnosis Safe.