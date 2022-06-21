Today, the team of delta.theta revealed the official launch of its regulated P2P crypto options exchange.

Via partnering with regulated broker Just2trade, the delta.theta platform is able to ensure KYC/AML processes, followed by gaining access to the P2P crypto trading platform.

In the newly-launched hybrid DEX platform, individuals will be able to buy and sell options from peers, while simultaneously providing the regulation and transparency of a licensed organization.

Firstly, delta.theta will support networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Aurora/NEAR, and makes it possible to trade cryptos such as BTC, ETH, BNB, AAVE, MATIC, DOT, and more.

“delta.theta brings transparency and regulation to the crypto options trading industry. Right now, 90% of every crypto exchange made is processed through a company called Deribit, which is a non-regulated company in Panama. They process $8B in open interest transactions per day. While this may be acceptable to risk-averse early adopters, more serious market participants need a regulated environment to feel secure, and for crypto trading to enter the mainstream. This is what delta.theta brings to the table.”

– Daniil Zatologin, Co-Founder & CEO of delta.theta

Notably, individuals are able to trade directly from their wallets on delta.theta, which eliminates the inherent risk of transferring funds to a third-party proxy.