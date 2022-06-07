Blockchain-based games have been a popular gaming mode since the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. They are easy to play and may even earn you a decent income for your time.

However, most of these blockchain games are expensive and have a high barrier to entry. The prices can go up to thousands of dollars for quite a few.

So what’s the remedy? Beginner-friendly blockchain games with zero barriers to entry that let users earn a good crypto income for their time.

Looking for Relief from Expensive Games?

Most popular blockchain games like Decentraland and Axie Infinity have considerable fees.

To play Decentraland, you need to buy a piece of “LAND”.

The cheapest one is available at 11750 MANA ($8,700 approx and subject to change). Similarly, Axie Infinity costs you at least $100, depending upon the price of Axies.

Though these games are quite famous, they charge exorbitant fees. This goes against many players who are either teenagers or young adults under 30. People in this age group rarely have much discretionary income and need a game that is easy on their finances.

They need a game that is easy to begin on, earns them a decent income for their time, and, most importantly, does not charge exorbitant prices. We have picked up two games that are based on level of ease. Scrap Guilds is a beginner-friendly game, whereas Alien Worlds is a more advanced game that would suit players experienced in blockchain gaming.

One such game is from Attack Wagon Gaming Studios and called Scrap Guilds. The game features an immersive storyline coupled with easy gameplay to attract beginners.

Scrap Guilds is based on a lore that features a post galactic war situation where you are a scrap collector from remnants of ships. Players can start with a free ship and upgrade it by collecting scraps. Players can also sell these scraps on the market for rewards. Players can buy ships from other players as well.

The game has an inbuilt currency called $ATK. One currency across all the games lets players earn crypto from all games and easily cash out through an exchange.

Interestingly, this game also supports occasional players and lets them earn crypto income from the game via Landplots. These lands are available for purchase starting as low as $80. The Landplots are common to all games developed by Attack Wagon studios.

Attack Wagon also features staking from 15%-100% APY. The game features a massive multiplayer format, and players can enter into player vs player battles. To play these battles, you need $ATK, which players can also use throughout the whole gaming ecosystem.

Another option is Alien Worlds, a free-to-play mining game that is based on a metaverse. It lets the user mine on other virtual planets and rewards them accordingly.

The game uses NFTs as in-game tools. In this game, you have to send missions across the metaverse and discover NFTs. There are eight categories of NFTs available to be used as Land, Missions, Tools, Avatars, In-game assets, and much more.

The game supports Ethereum, WAX, and BSC. The in-game currency trillium connects the entire game ecosystem across the three blockchains. This is also the governance token in “Planet DAOs”.

Conclusion

Games indeed provide much-needed entertainment, but this entertainment should not be so expensive. We have curated two games for you that are free to play and have their benefits.

Scrap Guilds is a game that has been designed to be simple and rewarding. This game is a beginner-friendly one. At the same time, Alien Worlds is a more complex game that suits experienced players. These games are a good alternative to expensive blockchain games, depending on your preferences.