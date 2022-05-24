Legion Network, a ‘super app’ aiming to integrate the industry’s best services into one accessible blockchain ecosystem, has announced its official launch.

The Legion Network app offers a variety of services ranging from crypto wallets, NFTs, play-to-earn, watch-to-earn, launchpads, rewards, and more.

App Features:

Legion Wallet – Legion Wallet is a non-custodial solution that allows users to swap, buy, sell, and stake tokens in one place. Users can buy over 80 cryptocurrencies in 160 plus countries worldwide with their debit or credit card via Moonpay.

Legion Arcadia – Legion Arcadia is an interactive play-to-earn gaming platform where players can participate in daily challenges to win crypto and NFT prizes. Users have access to a plethora of games for practice until they’re ready to compete against other users for daily prizes. Users can vote for the new games they would like to see added, as well as vote for the games that will make it to the daily challenge.

Empower Academy – Empower Academy introduces a new age of learning in which education is gamified to attract all types of students from any and all backgrounds. The state-of-the-art educational platform provides learners with a way to earn crypto while having a unique instructive experience through various forms of content such as podcasts, videos, live workshops, and internationally recognized courses, such as their CPD certified Blockchain Mastery course.

NFT Drops and Launchpad – NFT Drops allow users to partake in the various sales of NFT Collections that partner with Legion Network. This NFT Drop App module allows buyers to purchase NFTs directly via fiat or cryptocurrency within the app. This mitigates the safety risks by hosting these drops within a secure app vs. the familiar website releases that are often prone to be duplicated.

Legion Launchpad – will allow users to easily participate in early-stage blockchain startups, crypto, and NFT projects. LGX stakers will have tiered access to a series of participation amounts. Legion Launchpad will be accessible via the Legion Super App; which further mitigates the safety risks mentioned above.

Legion Network Token (LGX)

The Legion Network Token has been exclusively listed on Bybit and PancakeSwap where LGX can be traded. Bybit has over 2 million users, and often reaches over $10 billion in daily trading volume.

LGX Successful Token Launch

With over 30 launchpads backing the project, Legion Network successfully launched their token, LGX, which will be used to power the super app. This allows token holders to earn rewards and premium access to the entirety of the platform’s outstanding features.

First Place Winners at the 9th Edition of Agora Dubai Global Blockchain Congress Event

Out of 30 projects, Legion Network was successful in achieving the 1st place position. The event was a closed-door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora hosted more than 200 investors, 30 Sponsors, 60 speakers, 20 media partners, and more than 400 delegates.

As a result of coming 1st, Legion Network has been invited to Berlin, Germany for further advisory from industry experts as well as an opportunity to receive 2 million dollars in additional funding to their initial 4.5 million dollar raise.

Legion Network Team and Roadmap

Legion Network is home to a diverse team of individuals from all over the world with decades of experience in the crypto and NFT spaces. These dedicated team members bring new and innovative planning to the platform, guaranteeing continuous growth in the web 3.0 and crypto spaces.

What is next for Legion Network?

Q2/Q3 2022:

Release Legion Super App V2

– Staking

– Wallet V2

– New Games in Legion Arcadia

– Added Cryptos to buy, sell, and swap

– Fixed Bugs

Viral Marketing Campaign

Legion Launchpad

NFT Drops

Website and App UI/UX Revamp

Launch Bluemoon NFT Marketplace

The Legion Network app is available on Google Play and Apple Store.