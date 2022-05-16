QuickNode, a blockchain infrastructure platform supporting over 10 chains announced today, that to better serve its NFT customers, QuickNode has acquired icy.tools, a popular NFT analytics platform with a newly launched NFT API for developers.

This acquisition will provide icy.tools with resources to accelerate their roadmap and vision and create the most reliable NFT API.

The icy.tools team built a powerful analytics platform to help NFT enthusiasts, collectors, developers, and traders analyze and gather vital insights about the NFT market. Since its launch in the summer of 2021, icy.tools’ have experienced solid growth.

“At the start of Icy, we had to build our own NFT infrastructure to power our product. The more we built, the more we understood the barriers that existed for other developers and launched our NFT API. Coming off our first call with the QuickNode founders, we were thrilled with how closely our long term vision and culture aligned. Our whole team is very excited to join the QuickNode team!”

– Blake Owens, Co-Founder of icy.tools

After the acquisition, icy.tools will continue operating independently as a stand-alone product and brand, and for all icy.tools enthusiasts, the icy.tools platform will not change and will be ready to provide all strategic NFT insights.

In the next few months, icy.tools NFT API will be accessible on QuickNode, bringing together QuickNode’s chain support and speed with icy.tool’s price, collection, and transaction history data.

“Over the past two years, we’ve helped numerous customers like OpenSea, Twitter, Adobe, Rarible and G2 ESports build successful businesses around NFTs, and we’ve come to see the NFT market as one of the most promising verticals in blockchain technology.”

– The QuickNode Team