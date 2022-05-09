Coinhako, an Asia-Pacific-based crypto exchange company, today announced that it has been granted the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) official approval for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license.

Securing this MPI license means that Conhako will be able to legally operate as regulated providers of Digital Payment Token (DPT) Services under the Payment Services Act (PSA).

Founded eight years ago as a crypto platform operating from Singapore, obtaining the license has always been a top priority for Coinhako. Team members across various departments, particularly compliance worked extensively towards helping Coinhako achieve this goal.