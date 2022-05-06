If the challenges of managing your employees’ bandwidth, security, and mobility needs are keeping you awake at night, we have some bad news for you: the rapid pace of technological change means those challenges aren’t going away anytime soon.

There is some good news for you if you want to simplify your network switches and save time and money on management and maintenance. Enter cloud managed networking, which has recently grown in popularity among businesses.

But what exactly is cloud-managed networking, and how can it help your company in the increasingly digital business landscape?

What Is Cloud-Managed Networking?

Cloud-managed networking is becoming more popular as a way to manage an organization’s networking infrastructure as cloud applications become crucial for businesses due to both the benefits they provide and the needs of remote workers.

The global cloud managed networking market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to USD 14.61 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.1 percent during the forecast period.

Cloud managed networking is a service that is provided by a company to manage your network. It can be used for small or medium-sized businesses, or for large companies.

Rather than having to manage your business with network controllers or management software, cloud-managed networking, which is typically offered as a service, allows you to run your business network remotely using cloud resources.

You can manage multiple sites, users, and devices from a single point with cloud-managed networking, allowing employees to work from anywhere. This is crucial for monitoring your network and ensuring that things are operating optimally.

What Can You Do With Cloud-Managed Networking?

You can create a better digital environment for all types of activities such as invoicing or online accounting by using cloud-managed networking.

This is critical not only now, during the pandemic, but also in the future, as many businesses transition to hybrid work models in which employees can choose where they work.

There are numerous solutions available for enabling remote work and collaboration. For example, you can use desktop-as-a-service to scale your storage, support your remote users from a management console and quickly onboard new employees or contractors.

What Is the Difference Between a Cloud Managed Network and a Traditional Network?

Huawei’s Cloud Managed Network Solution employs a number of advanced technologies to manage network devices remotely and centrally. As an example,

In terms of network management protocols, Huawei’s solution employs NETCONF and YANG rather than the standard SNMP.

In contrast to traditional networks that use SNMP for network monitoring, Huawei’s solution employs Telemetry and HTTP/2.

Traditional networks rely heavily on CLIs for network configuration, whereas Huawei’s solution provides more visually intuitive GUIs. It also supports customized configuration tools via APIs.

The cloud management platform in Huawei’s solution provides standard RESTful APIs to facilitate the rapid development of numerous value-added services.

Now that we understand the distinction between a cloud managed network and a traditional network, let us turn our attention to cloud managed networking and how it can be used.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Cloud Managed Networking

Networking is a fundamental part of information technology. It provides the backbone and connects all systems including smartphones, tablets, laptops, printers, and more.

If you want to streamline your business, allow your IT professionals to focus on what they’re best at rather than spending most of their time on routine tasks.

Our step-by-step guide will arm you with the knowledge you need to confidently build a cloud-managed network that is secure, reliable and scalable.

How to Get Started with Cloud Networking?

Cloud networking is a type of network that does not involve any physical infrastructure. It is a service that provides an internet connection to the user and can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

Cloud networks are mostly used for business purposes. They provide many benefits like scalability, mobility, and security. In today’s world, having a secure network because it will help you to reduce the risk of vulnerabilities and various types of malware.

The difference between traditional networks and cloud networks are also more cost-effective because they do not require expensive hardware and installation costs.

It is a relatively new technology that has been developed in order to meet the needs of businesses. It is a type of network that provides access to computing, storage, and networking resources over the internet.

The advantages of cloud managed networking are as follows:

The data center is located offsite so there are no worries about data theft or hardware failure

You can easily scale your IT infrastructure by adding more servers or storage space

There are no upfront costs for hardware or software

How to Safely Choose a Cloud Provider for Your Business?

Cloud computing is the delivery of computing as a service rather than a product. It offers many benefits, including cost savings and greater scalability. This article will discuss the basics of choosing a cloud provider for your business.

The first step to choosing a cloud provider is assessing your needs. What are you looking for? Do you need storage, email, or backup? Do you want a decentralized cloud for the purposes of cloud computing?

Next, determine what type of services each potential provider offers in order to find the one that best meets your needs. Once you’ve narrowed down your options, it’s time to start conducting research on the providers that remain on your list.

Check out reviews from other customers and see how long they have been in business before making your final decision about which company to go with.

Why Should You Consider Cloud Managed Networking?

Cloud managed networks are a network of devices that are connected to a cloud server. They use cloud-based applications to manage the network and provide services to devices on the network.

Cloud managed networks are becoming more popular because they offer many benefits, such as:

Isolation

To ensure data security and for the purposes of development, quality assurance, and cloud network deployment, you can keep networks isolated from one another.

Access to the Internet

Each virtual network can be configured to allow or deny access to the internet, as well as to limit access to specific internet destinations if necessary.

Access to Other Cloud Services

Virtual networks frequently require a connection to CSP services. This enables the network to make use of the CSP’s services. Routing tables, domain name resolution, firewalls, and other features are typically configurable by providers.

Access to Other Virtual Networks

This enables you to connect your virtual networks as needed while maintaining control over the connections.

Access to On-Premises Infrastructure

The ability to control connections is one aspect of a virtual network’s flexibility. Your virtual network can be linked to on-premises systems.

This type of configuration is frequently used to allow end users to access a secure private cloud network or as part of a hybrid cloud implementation.

Filtering of traffic

Filtering is used in the majority of secure connections. Typically, this entails filtering items based on their source IP address and port, destination IP address and port, and protocol.

This gives cloud computing engineers more control over the communications that take place on your network.

What Are the Benefits of Investing in a Cloud Managed Network?

The benefits of investing in a cloud managed network are numerous. It is a secure and efficient way to manage your business’s IT infrastructure without having to purchase expensive hardware or hire an IT team.

The cloud manages the hardware and software you need, while also keeping your data secure. Most importantly, the cloud provides the flexibility you need to make changes and upgrades without disrupting operations.

Cloud managed networks are an excellent way to save on IT costs and improve business continuity.

The benefits of cloud managed networks are as follows:

Reduced IT costs. Cloud managed networks can significantly reduce your IT costs by reducing the number of servers and storage you need.

Improved business continuity. Cloud managed networks offer a higher level of redundancy, which means that your company can be up and running even if one or more servers fail.

The Bottom Line

You learned in this article that cloud managed networking is a service provided by a company to manage your network. We discussed how to implement it and the benefits it provides.

Cloud-managed networking allows you to run your business network remotely using cloud resources rather than managing it with network controllers or management software.

You can manage multiple sites, users, and devices from a single location with cloud-managed networking, allowing employees to work from wherever they want. This is necessary for monitoring your network and ensuring that everything is functioning properly.