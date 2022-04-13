Multichain, a cross-chain router platform, today launched V4 of anyCall, an interoperability protocol that enables cross-chain messages and call contracts from chain A to chain B in one transaction.

anyCall can transmit arbitrary data, like smart contracts, NFTs, messages, tokens, data, etc.

The anyCall contract includes the following contracts & functions:

1. anyCall function – Residing on the source chain, the anyCall function calls the anyCall contract and stores the instructions to be executed on the destination chain.

2. Multichain MPC nodes – The anyCall contract resides in a common MPC address on all blockchains. The contract detects the invocation of the anyCall function and performs security and validity checks before relaying the message to the destination chain.

3. anyExec function – Resides on the destination chain. The anyExec function receives the instructions sent from the source chain through the anyCall contract and executes them in the destination chain.

Other features include:

Universal cross-chain communication

With the anyCall function, a contract on the destination chain can be called directly from the source chain. The generalization of the anyCall function enables it to share information like commands, states, data, or even messages across chains, making it optimal for cross-chain communication.

Secured by the MPC network

Whenever the anyCall contract is called in the source chain, MPC nodes verify the transfer of information across any chain via the anyCall contract. MPC is regarded as one of the most decentralized and secure systems to relay information across blockchains.

Easy to deploy

As it is just a contract, anyCall can easily be implemented on any blockchain.

Implementation methods are well described in Multichain’s documentation and the Multichain team provides friendly and reachable support for coders implementing them.

Backed up by the multi-chain ecosystem

The MPC network in the multichain ecosystem is efficiently decentralized and secure, now connecting with more than 40 blockchains, with more on the way.

Cross-chain use cases for anyCall

anyCall aims to change how developers think about and build dApps, unlocking the full potential in cross-chain DEX, cross-chain lending protocols, cross-chain DAO voting, cross-chain arbitrage bots, cross-chain oracles, data sharing, cross-chain NFT migration, and more.

To find more information about anyCall see the official documents page.