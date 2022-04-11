Sender Wallet, a browser extension wallet built on NEAR, announced it has received seed round financing from Binance Labs and MetaWeb Ventures; the investment will help the Sender team to expand its development and ecosystem team.

Offering a one-stop wallet management solution, Sender has various built-in features such as sending and receiving digital assets, instant swap, NFT gallery, and staking. Sender Wallet supports four mainstream browsers: Chrome, Brave, Edge, and Kiwi, and is integrated with top NEAR ecosystem projects.

“NEAR has always placed a great focus on making crypto easy to use, so even mainstream users who are not familiar with crypto yet can be onboarded. As a result, The NEAR ecosystem has been growing at an amazing pace over the past year. With the official launch of Sender Wallet, we hope to provide NEAR users more secure asset management with a fast, smooth user experience.”

– Kenny, Founder of Sender

Already, Sender has integrated and partnered with the largest DEX on NEAR — ref.finance, the largest NFT market on NEAR — Paras.id, as well as the largest DAO platform AstroDAO.

In the near future, Sender plans to strengthen security by working with SlowMist, launching a mobile version wallet, and adding more multichain support.