EQIFi, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for lending, trading & investing, backed by a regulated bank, has announced the launch of its mobile application, providing enhanced access to the EQIFi product suite.

Notably, the app now provides access to the EQIFi yield aggregator which offers up to 70% APY. Furthermore, the app offers peer-to-peer crypto transfers with zero fees, access to a variety of crypto wallets, and the ability to make purchases in crypto through DeFi credit cards.

App users have access to a variety of blockchains including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH, USDT, EQX, USDC), and Binance Smart Chain (EQX, and soon BNB). Users can engage with the yield aggregator product through their BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC holdings directly on the app.

“The app will allow users to interact with EQIFi’s Yield Aggregator (which brings up to 70% APY), zero-fee P2P transfers, staking, and a state-of-the-art wallet ”

– Ioana Frincu, CTO of EQIFi

In addition to this, users have increased access to EQIFi’s native EQX token.

EQX allows for in-app access to the EQIFi product suite, staking rewards, increased LTV, and bonus APY. Custody for user assets on the EQIFi app is provided in partnership with Ledger.

EQIFi’s app is available to download now on Google Play and soon from the App Store.