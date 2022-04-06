The world of cryptocurrency has continued developing throughout the last few years and will continue to do so as more people begin to adopt it into their lives. Examples of this can be seen from countries using crypto as their native currency, to western companies accepting payment in cryptocurrency.

One thing is certain, it can be intimidating and confusing to join as a beginner. Litecoin (LTC), VeChain (VET) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) are excellent of different types of crypto that could be the start of your cryptocurrency journey.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) Presale

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) has a major focus on solving issues that many projects face when diving into the crypto world.

Many projects are only able to operate in conjunction with a single blockchain. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) will remove this issue by using a layer-lll swapping technology that will encourage strong links between innovators and investors.

Multi-chain integration will be incorporated in Logarithmic Finance (LOG). The integrated blockchains include the largest projects in the crypto space: Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), Tezos (XTZ), Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC). This increases the total amount of innovators with access to the LOG platform and therefore the innovation that can occur.

In addition to their multi-chain technology, they plan to achieve an 80% reduction in gas fees compared to larger networks and incorporate NFT compatibility. This will be exclusive to those who have purchased LOG tokens, this essentially will give them access to the Logarithmic Finance (LOG) ecosystem being cultivated.

Joining an ever increasing industry could result in large profits for those unsure where to begin in the cryptocurrency world. Decentralised Finance, otherwise know as DeFi, exceeded $100 billion in total value locked in July 2021. This is a clear indicator that the industry continues to grow and that many others have placed a large amount of their own stake in this area.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is currently in its presale stage. This gives the opportunity for people to become holders before any potential rapid increases in price happen. Often people miss out on the large price hikes because they did not join a project whilst is was small.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) has found a lot of success and continues to demonstrate its strength as a popular cryptocurrency. While many struggled through a rough couple of months, Litecoin persevered and continued to progress its project.

Litecoin (LTC) was developed by a previous google engineer named Charlie Lee. The entire network is similar to Bitcoin with a major difference. Litecoin (LTC) is based on Bitcoin (BTC) and with a few key differences. Litecoin uses Scrypt to generate blocks at a faster rate than Bitcoin can. It was one of the first cryptocurrencies to make use of the Bitcoin’s open source code.

This faster block generation has been of great importance to some investors and will probably follow a similar trend to Bitcoin’s price ups and downs. This could be a good opportunity for new investors as Litecoin (LTC) is one of the more trusted and large operations in the cryptocurrency scene.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) has a more specific use case than some of the other cryptocurrencies mentioned here. It was designed with the goal of simplifying and increasing the efficiency of processes concerning supply chains. It achieves this through blockchain technology.

VeChain (VET) also has set its sights on becoming on of the largest initial coin offering (ICO) platforms available. This could be an interesting point for investors who are considering how big the cryptocurrency industry is becoming. The larger the industry the more new cryptocurrencies will require a platform for initial coin offerings.

VeChain (VET) can be very useful to coperations and if the adoption of their cryptocurrency continues to increase within large business, the price of VET will appreciate. Those who considering purchasing VET would be wise to think about the future and if they could picture large corporations using VeChain (VET).

What Should I Buy?

Litecoin (LTC), VeChain (VET) and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) have excellent features that many investors seek out when deciding where to place their money. Considering all of the different use cases and popularity of the cryptocurrencies will assist many in making the decision as to what will serve their interest the best.

Litecoin (LTC) and VeChain (VET) are established cryptocurrencies who could have already seen their largest peaks or could grow to new heights as they progress through the market and their own projects. However, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is new and could be an opportunity to join at the beginning of a project before vast increases in price occur.

