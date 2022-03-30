Finoa, a Europe-based crypto provider offering custody and staking products, announced today the start of collaboration with Outlier Ventures, a venture fund and accelerator platform focused on blockchain.

Through this collaboration, Finoa will support projects with institutional-grade end-to-end solutions for managing crypto investments and operations. Outlier Ventures was one of the first VC firms dedicated to investing in the emerging crypto ecosystem.

The partnership will provide accelerator participants of Outlier Ventures with access to professional crypto custody and management services via Finoa’s intuitive interface.

“We look forward to helping promising accelerator participants with treasury management and building trust with investors, as well as working together with the founders to pave the way to public sales and commercial realization.”

– Marius Smith, Head of Partnerships & Ecosystem at Finoa

Finoa’s mission is to make it as seamless as possible for founders to manage investor proceeds, future native tokens, and staking operations while fulfilling their financial and regulatory reporting requirements.

By using the Finoa platform, crypto projects can minimize the risk, operational overhead, and friction commonly associated with early-stage crypto treasury management and operations.

“The ability to offer a seamless banking and custodial process for the 120+ portfolio companies going thru our Base Camp this year will allow our founders to stay focused on what they do best; build world-class web3 products.”

– David Shamash, Partnerships at Outlier Ventures