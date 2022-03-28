Aquanow, a digital asset infrastructure company and crypto liquidity provider, today announced it will join Pyth Network, a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data, to help deliver market access to trusted pricing.

The Pyth Network delivers accurate, timely, and verifiable market data to decentralized applications on a sub-second timescale. There are now over 50 publishers providing first-party quality data into Pyth across crypto-assets, equities, and FX.

“This partnership recognizes Aquanow as a trusted source of market data. Pyth is one of the leading oracle solutions in DeFi and works to bridge the gap between traditional and emergent financial markets. Our companies and missions are a natural fit.”

– Phil Sham, Chief Executive Officer of Aquanow

Pyth is expanding and has reached $1.5B in DeFi total value locked derived from the exciting projects and protocols consuming Pyth feeds.