Pocket Network, a Web3 relay infrastructure middleware protocol that provides ample blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of over 40k full nodes to apps across 37 different chains, has today announced the launch of mainnet support for Boba Network.

As a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution, Boba Network reduces gas fees, improves transaction throughput, and extends the capabilities of smart contracts.

Boba Network brings features like NFT bridging and hybrid compute unlocking new use cases in GameFi and DeFi across various L1s and even between L2 solutions.

Optimizing for user experience, Boba offers fast exits that are backed by community-driven liquidity pools, shrinking the withdrawal period from the conventional seven days to only a few minutes.

Ethereum traffic congestion has led to the rising popularity of various L1s and L2s for users seeking low transaction costs and fast confirmation times. Pocket Network already provides RPC service for several of the most popular solutions (Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony to name a few).

Now, with the addition of Boba Network, users have even more flexibility when it comes to choosing a chain while maintaining user privacy and unstoppable uptime. Boba Network has grown to over 15,000 wallet addresses and at one point was the second largest L2 in terms of TVL.

“The Boba Network team has been shipping a really cutting edge rollup with a unique sequencer-centered node structure. Given their advanced computation functionality and their ability to decentralize their other nodes within their set, Pocket Network nodes fit seamlessly into the equation.”

– Rich Cuellar-Lopez, Marketplace Lead at Pocket Network