Q9 Capital, a bitcoin and crypto investment platform, has launched an auto-invest solution to deliver systematic investment strategies to crypto investors looking for easy-to-use portfolio management tools.

Auto-investing assists clients in accumulating digital assets over the long term, putting their crypto funding on autopilot. The auto-invest savings platform charges no management fees or trading commissions and clients can start investing in Q9’s strategies with $1,000.

How the Auto-Invest Plan Works

Clients allocate USDC stablecoins to Q9s interest-bearing ‘Earn’ product and a portion is drawn down and invested into their chosen crypto basket of crypto each month. Each customer’s personal portfolio is diversified across a chosen basket of cryptocurrency baskets, or themes, such as ‘Blue Chips’, ‘Ethereum Killers’, or ‘the Metaverse.’ The investment menu is designed to meet the various goals and interests of a broad investor base.

Client money is automatically invested into crypto at regular intervals in equal portions regardless of the ups and downs in the market, meaning they don’t have to think about the right time to invest.

“Crypto technology significantly advances the way portfolios can be managed and how clients own what they’re invested in, even with small starting amounts. There is now a bewildering mix of crypto investments in the market and we’ve built ‘Auto-Invest’ to remove much of the decision making and pivot crypto into an accessible asset class.”

– James Quinn, Managing Partner of Q9