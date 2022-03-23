Spherity, a blockchain-agnostic identity cloud service, has announced that Gründerfonds Ruhr, a private venture capital fund has joined its latest investment round alongside existing investors, High Tech Gründerfonds, and SeedCapital Dortmund.

With Gründerfonds Ruhr as a partner, the Spherity team will get tangible business expertise and industry access from various prominent international cooperations.

The funds will be used to strengthen the development of Spherity’s decentralized identity management technology and enable secure and trusted business and supply chain operations.

Jan Gräfe, Managing Director of Gründerfonds Ruhr, said, “Spherity is a pioneer in the field of decentralized identity management software and well-positioned in a market that is just about to take off. Hence, we are delighted to join the greater team of Spherity and become part of this exciting journey.”