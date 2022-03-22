LifeForce Games, a blockchain video game development studio, today announced the successful completion of its $5 million seed round. The round was led by Lemniscap with participation from CMT Digital, Sfermion, Hartmann Capital, Sterling VC, as well as Ready Player DAO and Neon DAO.

Most of the $5M raised from the round will go toward building and launching LifeForce’s first play-and-earn gaming title. The title will be the first in a portfolio of games, linked via a gaming-based metaverse.

“LifeForce Games seeks to make metaverse and blockchain gaming experiences more accessible to all, and we are encouraged and heartened to have received support from major players in the blockchain VC and metaverse DAO spaces who also believe in our vision.”

– Ryan Inman, aka Boomer, Co-CEO of LifeForce Games

Setting out to develop and onboard gaming experiences that are fun to play; LifeForce Games would not require players to own and use crypto, but instead, encourage its usage.

The LifeForce Games team is also working on new tools that would enable NFT interoperability across other games and platforms, and offer novel monetization elements for gamers to use virtual land.

With a team consisting of gaming and blockchain veterans, including senior team members from EA, Daybreak, Amazon, Sony Playstation, and Sony Online Entertainment, LifeForce Games will now leverage its new funding to scale up and realize the potential of monetized metaverse blockchain gaming.