SIMBA Chain, a chain-agnostic API development platform, today has announced that it will integrate with Polygon, the popular platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, in efforts to further enhance Web3 adoption and development.

To date, SIMBA Chain and Polygon have independently served as technology platforms enabling scalable blockchain connectivity among centralized and decentralized entities.

Polygon’s collaboration with SIMBA Chain on a variety of decentralized business use-cases will offer both ecosystems an expanded network of infrastructure, resources, and support.

Both SIMBA Chain and Polygon aim to lower the entry barriers of decentralized app development to non-crypto users and open doors for more businesses to engage in Web3.

“By working with Polygon, SIMBA Chain is able to offer customers innovative blockchain solutions with the requirements and expectations they have of any enterprise tech stack – and still leverage the benefits of Ethereum’s market.”

– Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain

Polygon + SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain will utilize Polygon’s full-stack scaling solution as the go-to infrastructure on which to build and run custom, white-label NFT marketplaces for their customers.

A variety of brands, ranging from entertainment and sports to institutionalized entities, have already approached SIMBA, seeking cost-effective, low-to-no code, NFT solutions.

While SIMBA Chain thus far has been able to successfully provide customers with those solutions, its integration with Polygon will greatly propel the efficiency and effectiveness of each new and existing white-labeled marketplace.

Outside of the white-label NFT marketplace development, SIMBA and Polygon will also seek to market and widely integrate SIMBA’s metadata registry bridge (MDR), with aim of enhancing secure digital asset custody solutions through widespread interoperability.

In addition to Polygon, SIMBA Chain also supports Ethereum, Quorum, Stellar, RSK, Binance, Avalanche, Hyperledger Fabric, and Hyperledger Sawtooth, amongst other protocols, and will continue to expand multichain decentralized App development capabilities.

Coming up on March 24th, SIMBA Chain is hosting a webinar called ‘Considerations for choosing an NFT marketplace’ those interested can register here.