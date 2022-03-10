Zellim, an integrated software solutions company, today announced a partnership with ClearSoftware, a build of decentralized systems, to launch a new decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform. The joint efforts will result in decentralized integration of Zellim’s all-in-one productivity platform.

Many of Clear’s companies and organizations operate as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) with offices all over the world including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, and India.

“With thousands of businesses having to shut their doors for good since the start of the pandemic, our team has worked hard to combine the most necessary communication and productivity tools into one affordable app. This partnership now allows us to give users the latest in privacy & security too.”

– Jerry Ulrich, Zellim Founder & CEO

The Zellim platform includes popular productivity and communication tools including contacts, project management, video conferences, voice channels, encrypted team chat, an automated appointment calendar, document vault, and much more.

ClearSoftwares privacy quest is well underway and based on the partnership with Zellim, the exclusive decentralized integration of the ClearONE Teams Platform will soon be included on every ClearPHONE. These ‘new-age’ devices utilize blockchain technology to give users the utmost security.

“With the integration of this platform, users can communicate with their team, share files, and run their business with the peace of mind that comes with ClearSoftware products. While the platform is in Alpha release, we’re accepting pre-registrations. We’re offering early adoption pricing which allows users to benefit from significant discounts. This special offer will only last while we’re wrapping up the final stage of development.”

– Michael Proper, ClearSoftware Chairman