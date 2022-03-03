BitOasis, a leading crypto-asset trading platform based in the Middle East and North Africa, announced it will be partnering up with two of the most highly awaited entertainment events in the UAE – The Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) and Tiesto live-in-concert.

Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiesto will be performing live in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 4th, 2022 to a sold-out crowd. BitOasis is coming in as an event sponsor, marking one of the first of such collaborations between a regional crypto-asset exchange and mainstream music event.

BitOasis has also locked in a comprehensive tie-up with Comic Con (MEFCC) – The region’s largest pop culture festival, which will run from March 4th, 2022 to March 6th, 2022 at ADNEC Halls in Abu Dhabi.

The event boasts an attractive roster of celebrity meet-and-greets, live performances, workshops, cosplay competitions, gaming tournaments, and lots more. BitOasis will be welcoming visitors to the aptly titled ‘BitOasis Party Plaza’, an outdoor area for guests to mingle and wind down.

These collaborations are symbolic of crypto’s skyrocketing popularity and impact on mainstream society, business, and entertainment. BitOasis aims to make crypto accessible to the masses, by simplifying crypto-investing and offering a secure way of buying, selling, and holding crypto assets.

The platform has recently expanded its product offering to over 40 tokens including some of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization – Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA), Polkadot (DOT), and Cosmos (ATOM). This is by far the largest token offering available with any crypto exchange in the region.

Along with capturing mainstream attention within the UAE, BitOasis is also ramping up efforts to expand its regional footprint. The company aims to build the infrastructure to support a transparent and inclusive financial system within the UAE and the wider MENA region.

About BitOasis

BitOasis is the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) leading online crypto asset trading platform. Established in the UAE in 2015, BitOasis serves retail and professional traders and investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the wider Middle East market. The company recently completed a $30M Series B financing raising funds from local and global investors including Jump Capital, Wamda, Alameda Research, Pantera Capital, and Global Founders Capital.

In Q2 2021 BitOasis received its Financial Services Permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility in/from the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.