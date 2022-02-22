GENERAL BYTES, one of the largest bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATM manufacturers, recently announced it has upgraded the BATMTwo, its most popular ATM model, with a permanent screen upgrade.

The 7-inch touch screen is now a 10-inch screen, and all newly ordered BATMTwo ATMs will ship with this more ergonomic touchscreen. The new 10″ screen on the BATMTwo offers ATM operators more space for branding with their favorite screensavers plus increased user-friendliness for vision-impaired end-users. Moreover, it has an increased viewing angle, making it easier to navigate under harsh light conditions.

BATMTwo starts from USD 3,649 and the BATAMTwoPro from USD 4,799 depending on the configuration.

Note, the main difference is that BATMTwoPro comes with a cash stand, which provides a higher security standard than a bill acceptor in the head unit, as BATMTwo has. Cash is inserted by the customer directly into the stand that is made from 3mm iron.

40+ cryptocurrencies supported on BATAMTwo Models include:

BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DASH, XMR, DOGE, ANT, BTXX, BURST, CLOAK, SMART, FTO, GRS, ICG, LEO, LINDA, LSK, MAX, MEC, MKR, NBT, NXT, PAC, REP, START, SYS, TKN, USDT, VIA, WDC, XMR, and XZC.

“We wanted to thank all our customers and fans for their continued trust and feedback over the past years, as without them, none of the improvements would have been possible. That is the first of the big product updates we prepared for you this year. Stay tuned! Last call for ordering BATMTwo series with 7″ display at the old prices! We have really few left in stock.”

– The GENERAL BYTES Team