Umbria Network, a cross-chain protocol with staking pool and decentralized exchange (DEX) has announced the launch of a new tool called ‘Connect Portal.’

The tool enables anyone to automatically connect a MetaMask wallet to any Ethereum-style/EVM compatible chain – including Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Avalanche, etc. – almost instantly. This removes the need to manually configure RPC connections, which is a cumbersome and technically challenging process.

Anyone needing to add a chain/s quickly and easily to their MetaMask can simply go to: umbria.network/connect and choose the network they want to connect with from the dropdown list. Furthermore, users can search by network name, native currency, or RPC.

Once the selection has been made, the MetaMask modal automatically appears, and the user just clicks ‘approve’ to complete the process. The Connect Portal also provides useful information regarding the connected chain such as chainID and a link to the network’s native blockchain explorer.

Similarly, anyone can automatically connect their MetaMask wallet to a network just by typing a URL into their browser, for example:

https://umbria.network/connect/polygon

https://umbria.network/connect/bsc

https://umbria.network/connect/binance-smart-chain

Then, the web page detects which chain the user wants to connect to and does all the work.

“This is another example of how Umbria is making it easier for anyone to use DeFi, NFTs and related technologies. The protocol is doing all the heavy lifting and removing the complicated technical processes, which are often a barrier to so many people entering the space. The Connect Portal means no one will ever need to set up a new chain manually in their MetaMask wallet again. It’s also a great way to avoid being scammed.”

– Oscar Chambers, Co-Lead Developer at Umbria