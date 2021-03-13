Using blockchain to democratize machine learning, GNY has launched the world’s first blockchain providing access to powerful machine learning functionalities on a secure and collaborative decentralized platform. Empowering businesses and organizations to solve large and complex problems, GNY’s Mainnet will enable users to utilize its blockchain architecture to run machine learning analysis of any type of data – from financial records to public health information – without risking sensitive data theft.

The Mainnet launches with 5 machine learning use cases, which will expand to dozens by the end of 2021 and eventually hundreds.

The launch comes after 18 months of development and rigorous testing. To demonstrate its potential impact, one GNY test revealed how researchers could use Mainnet to set up a private blockchain to run a comparative analysis of daily COVID-19 mortalities from individual cities. Another test showed how the platform could be used to fight climate change by analyzing multiple sets of public and private data to predict when peak fossil fuel consumption will occur.

According to Cosmas Wong, the Founder, and CEO of GNY, the platform represents a major step forward in efforts to make the power of machine learning accessible to organizations and groups of any size.

“Machine learning can be a force for good for solving the world’s most pressing problems, innovating industries, or simply growing a business, but it needs to be accessible, cost-effective, and secure,” says Wong. “Our goal is to democratize machine learning so that anyone can leverage all the opportunities made possible with this powerful technology.”

On GNY’s Mainnet, data is decentralized, ensuring hackers have no single server to attack. GNY’s machine learning platform can process the data directly on the chain. GNY’s online portal, called the GNY Web wallet, allows users to access all the on-chain functionality – from launching their own token to running machine learning contracts to voting for delegates. The GNY Web wallet also breaks new technical ground with SwapGate, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows individual token holders to transfer from one token to another outside of an exchange.

To ensure that the platform produces high-quality results, GNY’s machine learning technology and data diagnostic service prepare or “cleans” data for analysis, helps select which algorithms provide the best correlations, predictions, and results, and then helps deploy those results to guide future actions.

“GNY’s level of data preparation is not to be underestimated as we know that clean results require clean data,” says Richard Jarritt, the Founder and Chief R&D Officer of GNY. “No other blockchain or machine learning project we know of offers this level of quality assurance.”

In the coming year, the company plans to add dozens of additional features including the first-ever decentralized neural net and the GNYDataplace, which will introduce quality control and tested machine learning to the concept of data marketplaces.

For more info about GNY’s Mainnet, visit gny.io.