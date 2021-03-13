Crypto exchange company Binance, announced today that following the soft launch of Binance Pay last month, the service now is available on the Binance app in an alpha version, and features the Pay and merchant functions.

Last February, Binance released the beta version of Binance Pay exclusively for peer-to-peer payments. During this beta phase, around 250,000 users interacted and experienced Binance Pay.

Today, Binance Pay is available for both peer-to-peer payments and merchant-based transactions.

New Pay Platform

This new payment platform on Binance lets users and merchants choose their preferred payment options. With 30+ currencies supported, pay and get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and more.

With Binance Pay, users can select the order of the currencies in which they wish to make payments. Users can instantly move funds between their Binance Pay and personal spot wallet or withdraw funds to their bank of choice.

Accept Payments Online & In-Person

Whether running an e-commerce business or restaurant, users of Binance Pay can accept crypto payments. Binance Pay’s merchant APIs allow for the processing of online payments or in-person payments using QR codes, all while giving customers a seamless payment experience.

Also starting now, users can book over 3,000,000 travel products on Travala.com, the first merchant to integrate Binance Pay.

The Binance Pay Merchant program is currently available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you wish to start accepting crypto payments, email merchant@binance.com.