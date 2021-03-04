KuCoin, a popular bitcoin/cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its forthcoming leveraged token product has been made available for beta testing.

The first set of leveraged tokens offered include bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH); with the ability to go long or short: BTC3L, BTC3S, ETH3L, and ETH3S.

Beta test invited users will be able to trade the tokens in the KuCoin Sandbox. The feature will be officially launched later this month.

Leveraged Tokens on KuCoin



BTC3L and BTC3S represent bitcoin (BTC) and both leveraged tokens have been applied with 3 times leverage. This means that when bitcoin’s price increases by 1%, the net value of BTC3L will increase by 3%, whereas that of BTC3S will drop by 3%.