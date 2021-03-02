1inch.exchange, an Ethereum decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has announced a new partnership with Bitquery.io (formerly bloxy.info), a blockchain data provider.

With this integration, Bitquery will provide a real-time trading data feed on multiple decentralized exchanges and protocols to the 1inch.exchange. This will allow the aggregator to show complex DEX trade data and improve traders’ overall experience on the 1inch platform.

Bitquery is a blockchain data provider with the API support of 30+ blockchains. Bitquery’s APIs cover multiple data verticals such as blockchain compliance (Coinpath APIs), decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized exchange (DEX), on-chain intelligence, and crypto-assets.

DEX Market

According to Bitquery data, the DEX market grew exponentially in 2020, as more than 1.5 million traders executed 31 million trades from different DEX protocols, totaling $100 billion in trading volume.

DEX market growth brings more traditional institutions into this space, creating demand for more efficient trading tools. With this partnership, 1inch will bring its users advanced trading insight, helping to realize the true potential of trading via the DEX aggregator.