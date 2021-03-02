BCB Group, a crypto payment/trading services provider, today announced it has closed a $4.5 million investment round. The strategic funding was co-led by North Island Ventures and Blockchain.com Ventures; with participation from Pantera, L1 Digital, and Pack Capital.

As a dual regulated institution, BCB Group offers an end-to-end suite of payment processing, cryptocurrency trading, and custody. Services are accessible through a unified API-enabled platform; allowing clients to access a full range of crypto-asset products in one place.

Funding

The proceeds of the round will be used to fund investments in several new initiatives…

These initiatives include: BCB Treasury, a service designed to help companies interested in investing in bitcoin as a treasury asset. BCB Yield Accounts, a product offering clients a return on their positions. And BCB Wealth Partners, a comprehensive crypto service for private wealth clients.

“There’s so much more we want to offer our clients; and many untapped regions we’d like to be in to help those markets grow via reliable payments and market infrastructure. This funding round comes at a very exciting time for BCB Group and will be transformative for our client experience.”

– BCB Group Founder and CEO, Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie

Previously, back in March 2019, BCB Group received funding from NKB Finance and a private investor in a $1 million seed round; which brought the company much-needed talent in engineering and operations.