Binance, the popular crypto exchange and blockchain company, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Multicoin Capital, making Binance a limited partner in the crypto-focused hedge fund.

Founded in 2017, Multicoin Capital is a leading crypto investment firm. They are known for their domain expertise, their contrarian, thesis-driven investment style, and their rigorous research and analysis.

The Binance team will be working closely with Multicoin Capital to explore new opportunities for blockchain, including development and market expansion.

“Multicoin Capital has been instrumental in some of the biggest success stories in crypto. They work extremely hard on behalf of their investments, and have developed a keen eye for identifying emerging projects and anticipating disruptive innovations that impact public markets. The firm has a strong track record and a unique knowledge of emerging assets that extend well beyond Bitcoin. They are the best at what they do, and we are glad to join them as limited partners.”

– Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ)



With this investment, Binance joins firms including Ribbit Capital and Union Square Ventures, as well as individuals including Marc Andreessen, a founding managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and David Sacks, the founder of Craft Ventures and the first chief operating officer of PayPal Holdings Inc., in becoming Multicoin Capital’s limited partners.