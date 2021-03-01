YIELD App, a platform for investing in DeFi protocols, announced today it is launching a new API that will allow any financial institution to offer high-yielding DeFi products to their client base.

Its first partner, Finxflo, a hybrid liquidity aggregator, will allow its users to invest securely into YIELD App without exiting their platform.

Integration

Through the YIELD App API integration, Finxflo will allow users holding parked assets sat within the regulated and insured custody, access to quantitative DeFi trading strategies; generating significant annual percentage yield (APY). With this partnership, Finxflo will bring in new capital to both the cryptocurrency market and YIELD App’s platform.

“Our new API will offer high-yielding products powered by DeFi for third-party financial institutions and their client base. By unlocking these new yield options and integrating with leading companies in the space like Finxflo; we hope to bring DeFi investing to millions of users across the globe.”

– Tim Frost, CEO of YIELD App

YIELD App launched its web platform out of beta last month, after raising $4.9 million in a hybrid fund. To date, the company has over 10,000 users, and more than 30% (28 million) of the current YLD token supply being held in YIELD App wallets.

Finxflo is a regulated, secure trading platform designed to offer the best rates and prices from the world’s leading CeFi and DeFi protocols through one connection, account, and KYC process.

“Finxflo is unique in that we are a multi-jurisdictional entity, not just a protocol. We are regulated (under MAS grandfathering status) in Singapore; and will be regulated in the US and EU in the coming months. Our relationship with the YIELD App team happened organically as we are both taking a regulated approach to investing in DeFi. We strongly believe by partnering with YIELD App; we can uplift the reputation of and accelerate the acceptance of digital assets as a mainstream commodity class.”

– James Gillingham, CEO of Finxflo

For a preview, check out Finxflo’s demo trading platform.