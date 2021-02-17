Blockchain.com, a bitcoin wallet & exchange company, today announced that the company closed on strategic financing round, securing $120 million from some of the world’s leading macro investors.

Participating investors include: Moore Strategic Ventures, Kyle Bass, Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV, Lakestar, Eldridge, and others.

To date, over 65 million wallets have been created with the company in over 200 countries. Moreover, 28% of all bitcoin transactions since 2012 have occurred via Blockchain.com, representing billions in transaction volume.