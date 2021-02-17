Blockchain.com, a bitcoin wallet & exchange company, today announced that the company closed on strategic financing round, securing $120 million from some of the world’s leading macro investors.
Participating investors include: Moore Strategic Ventures, Kyle Bass, Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV, Lakestar, Eldridge, and others.
To date, over 65 million wallets have been created with the company in over 200 countries. Moreover, 28% of all bitcoin transactions since 2012 have occurred via Blockchain.com, representing billions in transaction volume.
“We’re thankful to the millions of Blockchain.com users who have grown with us over the years. Since our humble beginnings as blockchain.info, we’ve always been customer-first. Throughout each of the crypto cycles, our customer numbers have continued to increase, our product lines have expanded, and the industry has grown up in a big way.”
– Peter Smith, CEO & Co-Founder at Blockchain.com