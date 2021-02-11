Leverj, a decentralized cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, today announced some Q1 updates starting with the listing of a DeFi perpetual swap contract. The Leverj team also confirmed more new assets are on the way, and some general UI and functionality enhancements.

This month, Leverj will be going live with the BNC Blue-Chip DeFi Index (BBDX) as a perpetual swap against USDt. Leverj is also exploring listing spot products such as gold, and others.

To boost liquidity, Leverj is now working on a “Liquidity Mining Rewards” program, which incentivizes traders based on volume and/or placing bids & asks into the order books. Moreover, a full Leverj affiliate program is being finalized; affiliates will be able to share in the volumes traded by accounts they referred. Lastly, based on the success of the platform’s first trading competition, Leverj is also presently drawing up a second trading competition.