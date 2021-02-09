Edge & Node, a new software development company founded by the core protocol team behind The Graph, today announced a 2-year service agreement with The Graph Foundation to help maintain the core protocol and build new trust-minimized tools and applications alongside The Graph community.

The new company, unveiled today, was founded by Partners: Yaniv Tal, Brandon Ramirez, Jannis Pohlmann, Tegan Kline, Carl Hagerling, and the founding team of 11 others behind The Graph. In addition to supporting the continued development of the protocol alongside The Graph community, the company aims to support the broader DeFi and Web3 ecosystem with product development, investing in protocols and dApps within The Graph ecosystem, and active participation in crypto networks.

“I’m excited for our team to continue offering our skills to The Graph’s ecosystem as Edge & Node. Instead of growing into a giant corporation like tech companies of the past, we’re excited to work closely with many independent crypto teams all over the world and leverage protocols and decentralized technologies to scale across organizational boundaries and work on improving collaboration and redefining the future of work,” Yaniv Tal, Co-Founder and CEO of Edge & Node.

Yaniv says, “Edge & Node will play a vital role in society’s transition from outdated centralized institutions to a more democratic and dynamic structure where small teams and individuals can have a meaningful impact on the world around them. We started this journey by building the infrastructure we needed, and we are continuing to build out the vision of decentralization through Edge & Node by building applications, actively participating in networks, and providing services that benefit the Web3 ecosystem.”

“Unveiling Edge & Node could not come at a more critical juncture in the history of the Internet. The Graph is allowing for applications to be truly decentralized and serverless. Web3 is about to explode. The decentralized web is flipping the idea of a Fortune 500 firms on its head. Protocols are enabling people to work for ideas, instead of specific companies. Decentralization gives everyone the opportunity to make a difference in the world and be compensated for it. That is the innovative world Edge & Node is helping to create,” said Tegan Kline, Co-Founder and Business Lead at Edge & Node.

Edge & Node will collaborate closely with Eva Beylin, who has been appointed to serve as the Director of The Graph Foundation, as well as The Graph community. Prior to The Graph, Beylin was a former Management Consultant who also worked with various crypto startups like the Ethereum Foundation, led workshops at the World Bank, and contributed to both MolochDAO and OmiseGO.

Following the successful launch of The Graph’s mainnet in December 2020, decentralized services are set to have their biggest year yet. Total Value Locked (TVL) exploded from a mere $600 Million in January 2020 to now over $24 Billion in early 2021. Over 230 DeFi dapps also now exist, with more innovative projects announced on a daily basis. Political and technological forces are creating an environment for decentralized websites, decentralized mobile apps, and decentralized social networks to thrive in 2021. Edge & Node plans to capture this opportunity and play an active role in developing and supporting these services as we move towards a more decentralized future.