The team of Muun, a self-custodial wallet for bitcoin and lightning, has announced that Muun is moving to a new open-source model. As of now, Muun’s native Android and iOS apps can be entirely built from the source code published in the Muun public repository.

Muun is currently working to have reproducible builds for the Android application, which will be available soon. They are also looking into how to build the iOS application deterministically.

A statement from the Muun team reads as follows: