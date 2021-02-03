Blocknet, a 2nd layer blockchain interoperability protocol that enables communication, interaction, and exchange between different blockchains, today announced the public release of version 1.0 of its DEX compatible multi-wallet, XLite.

XLite, the new lightweight, multi-asset wallet from Blocknet and Cloudchains Inc. enables users to store and manage their cryptocurrencies and allows trading directly on Block DX, the decentralized exchange built by Blocknet.

“This is a major leap forward for the Blocknet, and marks the beginning of the new cross-chain DeFi era — we couldn’t be more excited. XLite is a first-of-kind DEX compatible lite wallet. Put simply, it’s a lightweight multiwallet that you can connect to Block DX decentralized exchange to securely trade real crypto using cross-chain atomic swaps. Until now, users were required to run full nodes of each coin they wanted to trade on Block DX, and while this ensured a high level of security, it was not practical for many users.”

– The Blocknet Team

XLite is available now at xlitewallet.com and is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Supported coins will initially include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Blocknet (BLOCK), Dash (DASH), Syscoin (SYS), and PIVX (PIVX), with more to come.