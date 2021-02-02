BTSE, a Taiwan-based cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it will be enhancing liquidity on the platform by joining the Wootrade Network. Created by Kronos Research, a quantitative trading firm; Wootrade is a trading platform designed to give an edge to liquidity and spreads.

Last year, Wootrade created an API to help connect exchanges and other trading platforms to their system. They operate in the form of a “trading infrastructure” which is otherwise known as an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Wootrade aggregates liquidity and offers trading depth for B2B clients with zero fees. Wootrade helps exchanges, professional traders, and institutions gain competitive advantage in the crypto retail market. In January of 2021, over $1.1 billion of institutional trading volume was conducted on the network.

BTSE Exchange offers a suite of financial services that extend the capabilities of digital assets including asset management, exchange, OTC, lending, a debit card, white labeling, and DeFi products.