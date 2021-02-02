Blockdaemon, a blockchain infrastructure platform for node management, has announced the acquisition of Lunie, a staking and governance platform for the management of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Blockdaemon’s existing service offering by enhancing its scope into areas of governance and cross-protocol alignment of tooling. As part of the acquisition, Lunie’s technology and management team will also join Blockdaemon.

Konstantin Richter, CEO, and Founder of Blockdaemon, commented, “Our acquisition of Lunie represents Blockdaemon’s commitment to the continued development of our node management solutions and bolsters our position at the forefront of innovation in blockchain infrastructure. Lunie’s technology team brings deep domain-specific expertise in the areas of staking and governance that will enable us to broaden our joint service offering in blockchain infrastructure. This is an important strategic push for Blockdaemon that will further strengthen our platform, broaden our base of users and partnerships, and assist us in reaching new customers.”

Established in 2019, Lunie provides a full suite of services to help developers manage staking and governance on Proof-of-Stake blockchains. With simple multi-product user experiences for interacting with the staking economy, Lunie offers a seamless experience to a range of PoS networks including Cosmos, Polkadot, Kusama, and Terra.

Jordan Bibla, CEO and Co-founder of Lunie, commented, “Blockdaemon’s vision to enable developers, enterprises and institutions to easily manage and scale up their blockchain operations, is a mission that Lunie is firmly committed to. Joining forces allows us to strategically align to expand our service offering to help businesses simplify the process of joining the blockchain economy.”

Blockdaemon supports the longevity of blockchain networks by simplifying the process of staking and deploying nodes. Users looking to interact with public, permissioned-based, and staking networks can connect to 30+ protocols through the Blockdaemon Marketplace including Bitcoin, Polkadot, Cosmos, Celo, Ethereum, Filecoin, and more, and run your own dedicated validator node, or stake your tokens to Blockdaemon’s validators. With over 250 institutional customers, Blockdaemon is trusted by the industry’s leading networks, exchanges, enterprises, custodians, developers, and funds including Trust Wallet, Coinfund, Algorand Foundation, Ledger, Slow Ventures, and BTC Markets.