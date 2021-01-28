Curv, a blockchain asset security platform, and Algorand, a proof-of-stake blockchain, today announced a partnership that will see Curv integrate Algorand within its asset-agnostic technology infrastructure. Algorand will also be leveraging Curv’s solutions for internal use.

The partnership will allow institutions to build the most secure wallet functionality into applications on the Algorand open source proof of stake network, using Curv’s multi-party computation (MPC) technology, and will enable Curv’s customers to transact and store ALGO and ALGO-based ASA tokens.

“We’re delighted to add ALGO to Curv’s fast-growing portfolio of natively supported assets. We are seeing increasing demand from major institutional firms for a fast, efficient, and ultra-secure way to trade and hold digital assets across ledgers. Our partnership with Algorand will spur investor participation in the digital asset class.”

– Josh Schwartz, COO of Curv

Curv’s cloud-based MPC-based infrastructure eliminates the single point of failure by removing the need for a private key to transact. The company’s off-chain, distributed approach delivers a safe, reliable, and scalable way to sign transactions and manage any digital asset on any blockchain. Curv provides digital asset insurance protection up to $50 million, through insurance provider Munich Re, and is the only MPC solution to achieve SoC2 Type II certification and ISO accreditation.