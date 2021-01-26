Gilded, a cryptocurrency payment and accounting platform, has announced the launch of its own security token GFi, via a Continuous Security Offering (CSO). A Continuous Security Offering (CSO) is a fundraising model that enables supporters to invest at any time; the investment is made through a CAFE agreement.

A CAFE is a Continuous Agreement for Future Equity. It allows investors to make cash investments in exchange for digital tokens which, subject to applicable laws and restrictions, may be transferred or converted in connection with a specific event. A CAFE is not a debt instrument, but is intended to be an improvement over traditional convertible notes and SAFE agreements.

GFi

Gilded’s tokenized equity ($GFi) offers early access to the company’s success. With the GFi offering, the Gilded team aims to establish a fair, community-driven equity offering.

The GFi token is being launched through Fairmint, a platform that providers a full-featured stakeholder backend to run and manage CAFE offerings.

Offering Details:

Valuation: $5,000,000

Initial Offering Price: $5.00 per GFi

Equity Allocation: 10%

Minimum Investment: $500

Lock-Up Period: First 12 months (and then transferable subject to certain restrictions)

Converts to shares with 1x liquidation preference on exit event (acquisition or IPO)

No voting rights

Open to qualified investors globally, but US-based investors must be accredited

Benefits of Gilded’s CSO and CAFE

Allows Gilded to accept investments at any time through a streamlined process

Enables key stakeholders – customers, partners, and supporters, to join early and share in Gilded’s success

Supports a fair opportunity for community-driven investment

Expands international investment opportunities