Gilded, a cryptocurrency payment and accounting platform, has announced the launch of its own security token GFi, via a Continuous Security Offering (CSO). A Continuous Security Offering (CSO) is a fundraising model that enables supporters to invest at any time; the investment is made through a CAFE agreement.
A CAFE is a Continuous Agreement for Future Equity. It allows investors to make cash investments in exchange for digital tokens which, subject to applicable laws and restrictions, may be transferred or converted in connection with a specific event. A CAFE is not a debt instrument, but is intended to be an improvement over traditional convertible notes and SAFE agreements.
GFi
Gilded’s tokenized equity ($GFi) offers early access to the company’s success. With the GFi offering, the Gilded team aims to establish a fair, community-driven equity offering.
The GFi token is being launched through Fairmint, a platform that providers a full-featured stakeholder backend to run and manage CAFE offerings.
Offering Details:
- Valuation: $5,000,000
- Initial Offering Price: $5.00 per GFi
- Equity Allocation: 10%
- Minimum Investment: $500
- Lock-Up Period: First 12 months (and then transferable subject to certain restrictions)
- Converts to shares with 1x liquidation preference on exit event (acquisition or IPO)
- No voting rights
- Open to qualified investors globally, but US-based investors must be accredited
Benefits of Gilded’s CSO and CAFE
- Allows Gilded to accept investments at any time through a streamlined process
- Enables key stakeholders – customers, partners, and supporters, to join early and share in Gilded’s success
- Supports a fair opportunity for community-driven investment
- Expands international investment opportunities
“Gilded believes that the future of finance is global, open, and powered by blockchain. Gilded’s invoicing, payment, and accounting software helps businesses get paid faster and more transparently, with dramatically lower fees. Gilded is making blockchain technology accessible to businesses, bridging the gap between digital currency and the most popular tools and workflows. By removing barriers and creating a more inclusive global workforce, digital currency is creating network effects that will reshape the future of work. We won’t stop until global commerce is open, equitable, and abundant.”
– The Gilded Team