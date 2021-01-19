HUMAN Protocol, a hybrid framework for powering distributed marketplaces that reward humans for contributing their reasoning, skills, and knowledge, announced today that work is underway to bring the decentralized labor pools enabled by the HUMAN Protocol to Solana, an open, censorship-resistant blockchain built to scale crypto to a global audience.

With growing demand and scalability in mind, HUMAN Protocol has selected Solana to solve challenges unique to handling a vast number of on-chain transactions and settling labor pools, as well as payments quickly. Leveraging Solana’s high-throughput blockchain, wide validator support, and robust architecture, HUMAN Protocol believes its technology will be able to scale at ease with Solana, a fundamental component to extracting more nuanced data models.

“Building on Solana should enable us to scale our decentralized labor pools significantly for better operating performance across the HUMAN platform,” said Lonnie Rae, Head of Operations, HUMAN Protocol Foundation. “As we work to lower the barrier for developers and users alike to plug into these resources, HUMAN Protocol and the Solana Foundation are collaborating to deploy decentralized work pools onto a functional marketplace. This exemplifies HUMAN’s commitment to advancing the network further for our users. We’re so excited to see what we can build together.”

HUMAN + Solana

As part of HUMAN Protocol’s job interfaces, users are planned to be able to access the Protocol’s tool stack, including Intel’s CVAT (Computer Vision Annotation Tool) a free, open source, web-based image and video annotation tool used for labeling data for computer vision algorithms. The Protocol aims to enable them to search, list, and discover new types of data-labeling work, joining or creating human labor pools. The HUMAN Protocol Foundation believes that integrating with Solana has the potential to provide enormous processing capabilities for labor pools and payment settling that can increase efficiency.

“HUMAN Protocol has already made a giant dent in democratizing access to global talent for training machine vision models, which has historically been monopolized by Google’s reCAPTCHA,” said Raj Gokal, COO, Solana. “hCaptcha has used HUMAN Protocol tech to rapidly capture 15% of that market while bringing these hundreds of millions of users into an open marketplace, rather than simply donating that work to Google. They’re rapidly executing on de-fragmenting the rest of the machine learning annotation market, which is gigantic. In my mind, they’re creating a global brain formed through billions of interactions in a decentralized marketplace. This is the rare combination of vision, execution, and ambition that Solana was built for. We’re excited to be helping deliver this integration to Human Protocol.”