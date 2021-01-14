Gemini, the popular bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange company, today announced the upcoming launch of the Gemini Credit Card, a credit card that lets users earn up to 3% back in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies for every dollar spent.

The Gemini Credit Card waitlist is now open. Those who join will get early access to apply. The Gemini Credit Card will be available to U.S. residents in every state and will be accepted wherever major cards are accepted. Rewards will be automatically deposited into the user’s Gemini account.