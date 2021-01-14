Gemini, the popular bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange company, today announced the upcoming launch of the Gemini Credit Card, a credit card that lets users earn up to 3% back in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies for every dollar spent.
The Gemini Credit Card waitlist is now open. Those who join will get early access to apply. The Gemini Credit Card will be available to U.S. residents in every state and will be accepted wherever major cards are accepted. Rewards will be automatically deposited into the user’s Gemini account.
“Our effort to launch the Gemini Credit Card has been accelerated by our acquisition of Blockrize, a fintech startup that has been building a credit card with cryptocurrency rewards. Blockrize waitlist members have automatically been added to the Gemini Credit Card waitlist. Blockrize is our second acquisition, following the acquisition of Nifty Gateway in November 2019. The Blockrize team, led by CEO and founder Thomas Harrison, will play a central role in the development and rollout of the Gemini Credit Card.”
– The Gemini Team