Coincheck, a licensed Japan-based bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, today released some statistics on user accounts, and trends for the service year of 2020.

Of the 14 crypto-assets handled by Coincheck, the coin with the highest price increase in 2020 was NEM (XEM). The second-highest price increase was Ethereum (ETH), followed by Bitcoin (BTC). In February 2021, NEM is scheduled to launch its Symbol (XYM) blockchain, a major update that includes speed and security enhancements; expectations for its launch is one of the factors behind the rise in NEM.

Accounts

Account opening recorded max increases in November and max trading in December The number of registered users, and the number of active accounts, reached the highest in November, when the U.S. presidential election took place. Furthermore, in December, when the bitcoin price was approaching 3 million yen, the number of transactions and transaction volume reached the highest in 2020.

Coincheck Offices

At Coincheck sales offices in 2020, the use of office workers increased significantly compared to 2019, and the number of transactions increased 2.3 times compared to 2019. In addition, daytime transactions (12:00-18:00) increased from 30.9% in 2019 to 49.6% in 2020.