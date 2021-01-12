Huobi, the popular bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange company, today announced support for the Russian ruble (RUB), allowing users to deposit and withdraw the Russian fiat currency on their platform. The new feature enables users to purchase popular cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, EOS, BCH, ETC, BSV, DASH, HT, and HPT with the ruble, and works in collaboration with AdvCash – a fiat and crypto payment solutions provider.

Welcoming the new addition, Huobi Global is also offering RUB deposits and crypto purchases using the said fiat currency through AdvCash wallet. However, the minimum deposit and withdrawal limits for RUB are 200 RUB while the maximum stands at 100,000 RUB and 50,000 RUB, respectively.

The whole process of conducting RUB transactions on Huobi through AdvCash is quite simple and straightforward, requiring users to submit necessary identity details for verification on AdvCash before completion. To fund their account with RUB, users will have to just log into their Huobi Global account, navigate to the “Deposit-Exchange” option under “Balances” and select RUB from the list of supported currencies to deposit.

At this stage, users will have to complete and verify their KYC in case it wasn’t already done, and upon completion, they will have to select “AdvCash Balance” as the payment method followed by the amount they wish to deposit. After selecting “Pay” the user will be redirected to the AdvCash platform where they can create an account/login and complete the payment process using any of the options provided by AdvCash wallet.

After successful completion of the payment, the platform will redirect the user back to the “Deposit” page, from where they can go ahead conducting business as usual. All transactions made into and from the user’s account on the platform are recorded and made easily accessible to the respective account holder.

Using RUB during the promotion period allows users to save 0.99% and 2.49% on deposit and withdrawal fees, respectively.

Following the inclusion of the ruble, Huobi Global is expected to extend support for other fiat currencies in the near future.