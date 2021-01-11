Blockpass, a blockchain-powered KYC/AML platform, today announced its newest partnership, this time with Blitz Network, a union of miners, cross border traders, and early cryptocurrency investors.

As part of the financial landscape, Blitz Network requires KYC certification for larger volume users, which Blockpass will provide in a seamless and effective manner through its KYC Connect solution. In addition, Blitz Network has made a strategic investment in Blockpass.

Blitz Network has been trading over-the-counter for high net-worth individuals (whose eligibility is subject to KYC checks and other requirements) since 2013, and pools its liquidity from clients and partners in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. By actively networking with banks, exchanges, and brokers, Blitz aims to work closely with counter-parties to transfer value globally as fast as possible. It currently supports BCH, BTC, ETH, and EOS, and has a USD $50,000 requirement for OTC trading.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free, and start verifying and onboarding users.

“It’s always rewarding to see a company in the financial sector embrace Blockpass’ unique KYC solution. Whilst we have shown Blockpass’ ability to handle high rates of onboarding in the past we can now demonstrate, through our partnership with Blitz Network, that a lower volume of high net-value individuals can be catered to just as well. We look forward to working with Blitz to enable KYC and regulatory compliance in this critical category for compliance.”

– Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and companies it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass has seen rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past year as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs, and IEOs, including supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months.