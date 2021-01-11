Arculus today unveiled a cold storage device for cryptocurrency that provides easy-to-use functionality along with advanced 3-factor authentication security in a slim metallic form factor. The Arculus Key card requires no battery or charging, and is the size and shape of a credit card that provides a truly air-gapped crypto key storage solution that connects to a mobile app via an encrypted NFC connection.

The Arculus Wallet mobile app provides intuitive controls, advanced security protection, and the ability to manage multiple cryptocurrency wallets in one device.

How It Works

The Arculus Key card easily and reliably connects to the Arculus Wallet mobile app by tapping it on the back of the phone, providing increased mobility without sacrificing security or needing a battery. This enables true 3-factor authentication security across different form factors:

Something You Know – The Arculus Wallet app requires a 6-digit personal PIN to access the information. Something You Are – The Arculus Wallet app leverages the biometric security systems on mobile devices (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition). Something You Have – Ranked as one of the highest assurance levels of security, the Arculus Key card contains an EAL 6+ embedded secure element that holds your encrypted keys and must be physically near the mobile device to enable transactions.

If a customer loses their Arculus Key card, they can restore their wallets with a series of recovery passphrases created in the original account profile. The list of passphrases should be stored separately from the mobile device and card.

The Arculus Wallet app allows users to send, receive, and exchange cryptocurrency by merely using the “tap to transact” authentication, which allows the user to securely authorize the transaction with the Arculus Key card. The app stores numerous crypto wallets and supports all of the top coins/tokens by market, including:

● Bitcoin ● XRP ● Ethereum ● Bitcoin Cash ● TrueUSD(TUSD) ● Tether (USDT-ERC20) ● Litecoin ● Dia ● BUSD ● USDC ● Uniswap (UNI) ● BUSD Token ● Aave token

With Arculus, consumers can manage all their crypto assets, send funds to others, exchange fiat currency for crypto, or swap crypto-to-crypto. This is all done while maintaining true, air-gapped signing, and security features.

Availability

The Arculus Key card will be available in Q2 of 2021 to both consumer and business clients. The e-commerce site will go live in February 2021, and consumers can be added to the waiting list for the Arculus Key card. The free Arculus Wallet app will be available for iOS and Android devices in Q1 of 2021 for free download.