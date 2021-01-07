KR1, a blockchain asset and crypto investment company, has announced that it has sold its remaining holding of FUN tokens in the crypto gaming FunFair project, at an average price of USD $0.02027 per FUN token, generating proceeds of USD $1,281,608.60. The FUN tokens were acquired at an average price of USD $0.00667 per FUN during the project’s initial funding round.

“With the recent market activity and the rather mature stage of technical development of the FunFair project, it was the right time to look to other opportunities and capitalize on the speed of innovation in the wider blockchain ecosystem. FunFair has been a successful investment for KR1 as one of the earliest supporters of the team, and we continue to be impressed by their continued level of innovation and experience in the gaming world.”

– George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1