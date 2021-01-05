Cryptopay, a cryptocurrency payments platform, has announced its revenue stats for 2020 (with December stats to be included later). Even without December 2020’s calculations, the company reports a doubling of revenue in 2020 from 2019.

“Last year we set a plan for 2020 to see us reach the January 2018 revenue levels. We’re proud to say that we’ve doubled Cryptopay revenue this year and achieved our goal by October, hoping in December to take our revenue to the next level — an all-time-high. And we’re positive that this is still only the beginning — next year should see us reaching new heights.”

– The Cryptopay Team