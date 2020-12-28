THODEX, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017 based in Turkey and globalized under the license of FinCen MSB from the USA, is now open to users worldwide.

The exchange company, operating as a global brand with its FinCen MSB license from the USA, has begun to recruit users worldwide while accelerating its activities in many countries. THODEX, which when founded, was the first cryptocurrency exchange to have more than 5 cryptocurrencies on its exchange in Turkey. Further, THODEX established Turkey’s first Bitcoin ATM in Nişantaşı, one of the most central districts of Istanbul in 2018. Amidst the FinCen MSB license obtained in 2020, THODEX matured to become Turkey’s first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange.

With low commission rates, THODEX has introduced more than 20 different cryptocurrencies to its users. THODEX allows its users to control their investments with features such as stop-loss, price alarm, and a custom API. Users may purchase crypto with a credit card to get started. And the company also provides an affiliate program, enabling users to earn commission on each person invited.