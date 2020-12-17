Switcheo, the cryptocurrency platform technology ecosystem, today announced that Demex, its new decentralized derivatives exchange is now live. For the Switcheo Foundation, the launch marks a significant milestone in its goal to establish a decentralized trading platform superior to the centralized cryptocurrency exchanges of today.

As of now, Demex users can trade on the following spot markets (Maker Fee: -0.05%, Taker Fee:0.25%):

SWTH/ETH

SWTH/USDC

ETH/WBTC

Decentralization

As a fully decentralized platform, that supports any cryptocurrency derivative product. It is built on the Switcheo TradeHub, a custom Layer-2 blockchain solution. Demex provides speed, scalability, and safety, so users can trade the way they want with no registration or deposits needed.

Demex’s order placement, matching, and settlement system are on-chain, and transactions are verified by more than 20 validators. Users can begin trading immediately and anonymously, via a Switcheo account, Ledger, MetaMask, or a self-custody wallet.