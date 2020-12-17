Blockchain and crypto-asset investment company KR1, today announced an update on its revenue from staking activities on Polkadot (DOT). KR1 has generated a further 141,564.69 DOT since the last staking update announcement in August 2020, all of which have been sold at an average price of USD $5.63 per DOT token, realizing USD $796,942.58.

KR1 has realized more than 194,631.69 DOT from staking yields over the last six months since Polkadot migrated to a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ network on June 18, 2020. KR1 has now realized the entirety of its generated DOT staking yields to date, which netted the company a total of USD $991,745.54.

The KR1 team takes a long-term view on the price of DOT, implementing a strategy where, if the asset price is under pressure and below a certain price threshold, the company will not liquidate its accruing staking yields and postpones the realizing of yields until the market recovers. This strategy has led to a more favorable average realized price of USD $5.63 per DOT for this Polkadot staking revenue update, versus an average daily price of USD $4.67 per DOT if the company had sold its yields on a daily basis.

As of the date of this announcement, KR1’s total holding of Polkadot tokens is 3,498,842.45 DOT after the realization of all staking yields.