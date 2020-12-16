KR1, a blockchain and crypto-asset investment company, today announced that it has invested a total of USD $150,000 in the Lido project in return for 15,000,000 Lido (LDO) tokens.

Lido is a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking solution backed by several industry-leading staking providers. The system allows users to earn Ethereum (ETH) staking rewards with no lock-ups or minimum deposits, whilst also contributing to the security of the recently launched Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.

Through the issuance of a proxy token, termed staked ETH (stETH), Lido creates a liquid alternative for staked ETH, allowing tokens otherwise locked up to be transferred, traded, and used across other Ethereum DeFi applications. As such, Lido’s stETH token could become an important base primitive in DeFi, and a foundational building block for the Ethereum ‘money-lego’ stack.